Jordan Condemns Israeli Assault On School, Hospital Sheltering Displaced Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Monday condemned the recent Israeli on a school in the Nuseirat camp, which had been displaced people and was designated as a polio vaccination site.

The ministry also denounced the attack on tents sheltering displaced individuals in the courtyards of Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, which resulted in numerous casualties, according to a ministry statement.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that these actions are "heinous crimes and flagrant violations of international law and basic human rights" that add to the ongoing war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, reflecting a systematic targeting of civilians and shelters for the displaced.

The spokesperson also reiterated Jordan's strong rejection and condemnation of these acts, which constitute grave violations of international law, humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in time of war.

The official also criticised Israel's continued disregard for international calls to stop the war, which has fuelled an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the urgent need to protect civilians, essential services for Palestinians, and humanitarian shelters in accordance with international law.

The spokesperson also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take decisive action to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, ensure protection for the Palestinian people, and hold accountable those responsible for ongoing violations of international law.