Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Shares Details Of Opportunities For International Expansion Across Multiple Foundational Markets
Date
10/14/2024 11:06:23 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SOBRsafe recently announced that courts in Australia and New Zealand have approved its SOBRsure(TM) technology for use in family law cases
The company entered the Australian and New Zealand markets earlier this year via an international channel partnership agreement with Drug Testing Business Success
The recent announcement also contained updates on the company's opportunity for international expansion across India and Italy
In India, SOBRsafe's SOBRcheck(TM) stationary alcohol detection device has been selected for a proof-of-concept installation at a public facility to screen employees
In Italy, a global employer has selected SOBRsafe's SOBRsure(TM) continuous alcohol monitoring wristband for proof-of-concept use by its fleet drivers
Early this year, SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, announced that the sale of its SOBRsure(TM) wearable continuous alcohol monitoring device had begun in Australia and New Zealand following a 90-day proof-of-concept. This overseas milestone was made possible through an international channel partnership with Drug Testing Business Success, the leading drug and alcohol testing service provider in the region ( ). .
At the time, Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini expressed the company's excitement about this“new revenue stream” in both countries, further noting that the company believes“this could accelerate broader global expansion.” SOBRsafe recently issued an update on the expansion into...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.