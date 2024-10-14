Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Shares Details Of Opportunities For International Expansion Across Multiple Foundational Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe recently announced that courts in Australia and New Zealand have approved its SOBRsure(TM) for use in family law cases

The company entered the Australian and New Zealand markets earlier this year via an international partnership agreement with Drug Testing Business Success

The recent announcement also contained updates on the company's opportunity for international expansion across India and Italy

In India, SOBRsafe's SOBRcheck(TM) stationary alcohol detection device has been selected for a proof-of-concept installation at a public facility to screen employees In Italy, a global employer has selected SOBRsafe's SOBRsure(TM) continuous alcohol monitoring wristband for proof-of-concept use by its fleet drivers

Early this year, SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, announced that the sale of its SOBRsure(TM) wearable continuous alcohol monitoring device had begun in Australia and New Zealand following a 90-day proof-of-concept. This overseas milestone was made possible through an international channel partnership with Drug Testing Business Success, the leading drug and alcohol testing service provider in the region ( ). .

At the time, Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini expressed the company's excitement about this“new revenue stream” in both countries, further noting that the company believes“this could accelerate broader global expansion.” SOBRsafe recently issued an update on the expansion into...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN