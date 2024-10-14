Stefanchuk Calls On Canada To Increase Military Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Greg Fergus, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called for more military support for Ukraine, including additional air defense systems and combat aircraft.

In a post on his page, Stefanchuk wrote that during the meeting he noted the high level of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Canada and the importance of cooperation between the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries.

According to Stefanchuk, the parties discussed the security situation in Ukraine.

Stefanchuk noted that throughout September, there were no days without attacks by Russian drones, a trend that continued into October. Additionally, he stated that Russia is persistently launching missiles against Ukrainian cities.

In light of these developments, he expressed gratitude to Canada for its comprehensive support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, notably for the recently announced military aid package.

At the same time, the Ukrainian speaker called on Canada to increase military support. This refers to additional air defense systems and missiles, artillery, tanks and armored vehicles, combat aircraft, and further training for F-16 pilots.

Stefanchuk also emphasized the importance of joint production of drones and Canada's participation in the drone coalition.

He emphasized that Ukraine appreciates Canada's leadership in establishing the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The parties also discussed the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Stefanchuk called for further support for Ukraine on its path to NATO and assistance in obtaining an invitation to join the Alliance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Speaker of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, Greg Fergus, delivered an address at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, October 14.