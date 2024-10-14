Time59 Celebrates 18 Years Of Billing Software For Solo Attorneys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time59 , owned and operated by Christopher Monaghan, is marking its 18th year of delivering legal billing software designed specifically for solo attorneys and small law firms. Since its launch in 2006, Time59 has grown to serve over 2,500 firms nationwide, offering essential features such as time tracking, invoicing, expense management, trust accounting and LEDES-all at an affordable annual price of $199.

Time59 has distinguished itself in the legal tech industry by focusing on the unique needs of solo practitioners, providing a straightforward solution at a fraction of the cost of other billing systems. Unlike many competitors that charge monthly fees and per-user rates, Time59 offers unlimited use (and users) for a flat yearly fee, making it an attractive option for solo attorneys looking to manage their billing without additional overhead.

A Proven Track Record of Supporting Solo Attorneys

Since its inception, Time59 has been committed to offering solo attorneys a tool that addresses their key administrative needs without the complexity or cost of systems geared toward larger firms. With its cloud-based interface, attorneys can manage their billing from any location, while ensuring compliance with legal trust accounting standards.

"Time59 was built to give solo attorneys a simple, cost-effective way to handle billing and time tracking," said Christopher Monaghan, Founder and Owner of Time59. "We've spent the last 18 years refining the platform to meet the real-world needs of small practices, and we're proud to continue providing this service to over 2,500 firms today."

Affordable, User-Friendly Billing Software

Time59's unique pricing model-$199 per year with no additional fees for extra users-has made it a standout choice among solo attorneys. In contrast to other platforms that can charge between $50 and $100 per month per user, Time59's flat fee structure offers substantial savings, particularly for small firms and solo practitioners who manage all aspects of their practice independently.

The platform also includes customer support via phone, ensuring that users have access to friendly and accessible assistance when needed. The company's support team can be reached directly at (312) 957-4711.

Core Features of Time59:

Time Tracking: Easy-to-use tools to log billable hours in real-time or manually.

Invoicing: Generate professional invoices and manage client billing efficiently.

Expense Tracking: Integrate expenses seamlessly into client invoices.

Trust Accounting Compliance: Ensure compliance with trust accounting regulations, vital for legal practices.

Unlimited Users: No additional fees for multiple users within a single firm.

Cloud-Based: Accessible from any device with an internet connection.

A Look to the Future

As Time59 celebrates its 18th anniversary, the company remains focused on providing solo attorneys with a dependable, affordable tool to streamline their billing processes. With its flat fee model, ease of use, and strong customer support, Time59 is well-positioned to continue serving solo practitioners and small firms across the country.

About Time59

Time59 is an online legal billing software designed for solo attorneys and small law firms. Established in 2006, the platform offers comprehensive time tracking, invoicing, and trust accounting features for a flat rate of $199 per year. Time59 is used by over 2,500 firms and is committed to providing accessible, reliable, and affordable billing solutions. The company is owned by Christopher Monaghan and is based in Glenview, IL.

