Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automated suturing devices market has experienced robust growth recently. It is anticipated to grow from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $3.22 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors include an increase in surgical procedures, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries, the aging population, and growing demand for cosmetic surgeries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automated Suturing Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automated suturing devices market is projected to experience robust growth in the next few years, with an expected reach of $4.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of accidents and trauma, growing adoption of robotic surgery, a focus on reducing surgical complications, increased healthcare spending, a surge in outpatient surgeries, government initiatives, and enhanced awareness and training programs. Key trends include integration with robotic systems, the development of smart suturing devices, miniaturization of devices, the use of biodegradable sutures, incorporation of AI and machine learning, improved ergonomics, and user-friendly designs, along with expansion into emerging markets.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Suturing Devices Market

The rising number of accidents and trauma cases is projected to drive the growth of the automated suturing devices market in the future. Accidents and trauma refer to unforeseen incidents or events causing physical injury or harm. The increasing number of such cases is attributed to urbanization, heightened vehicle usage, hazardous work conditions, and high-risk behaviors. Automated suturing devices streamline and improve the efficiency of surgical procedures for trauma cases, enhancing patient outcomes, reducing surgery time, and minimizing complication risks.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automated Suturing Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the automated suturing devices market include 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith And Nephew plc, Ethicon Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Conmed Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Haemonetics Corporation, LSI Solutions Inc, Mellon Medical B.V., EndoEvolution LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Automated Suturing Devices Market Size?

Companies in the automated suturing devices market are advancing with products like suture delivery canisters to enhance surgical efficiency and safety. These canisters minimize the risk of needle loss and reduce manual handling, thereby improving overall safety by securely containing discarded needles.

How Is The Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Reusable, Disposable

2) By Application: Open Heart Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Trauma, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automated Suturing Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the automated suturing devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the automated suturing devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated suturing devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Suturing Devices Market Definition

The automated suturing devices market performs suturing tasks with minimal manual intervention, enhancing precision and efficiency during surgical procedures, thus improving patient outcomes by reducing human error.

Automated Suturing Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automated suturing devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automated Suturing Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated suturing devices market size, automated suturing devices market drivers and trends, automated suturing devices market competitors revenues, automated suturing devices market positioning, and automated suturing devices market growth across geographies. The report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

