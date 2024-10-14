Bamcore Announces Strategic Collaborations With D.R. Horton And Builders Firstsource

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BamCore Customizable Prefabricated Framing Systems

Innovative green building systems company forges alliances to expand reach and accelerate the adoption of resilient building solutions.

- Hal Hinkle, BamCore, CEO

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BamCore , a leader in sustainable, prefabricated building solutions, has announced strategic collaborations with D.R. Horton , America's largest homebuilder, and Builders FirstSource , a premier supplier of building products and construction services. These alliances aim to expand market reach and accelerate the adoption of BamCore's innovative, carbon-negative framing technology that is revolutionizing the residential construction industry.

D.R. Horton Agreement

Over the last 18 months, BamCore has established a strategic collaboration with D.R. Horton, the largest US homebuilder. This relationship encompasses:

● Completion of seven pilot BamCore houses with 15 additional units set to be delivered by year-end

● Co-funding of the MonoShear Code Compliance testing, now completed

● Deposit and pre-purchase agreement for the first 100 MonoShear homes

Builders FirstSource Investment and Partnership

BamCore has received investment from, and is establishing a strategic alliance with, BuildersFirst Source (BFS), the nation's largest building products supplier. The partnership with Builders FirstSource (BFS) encompasses:

● A seat on BamCore's Board of Directors and Operations Committee

● Operational alignment via collaboration on job site delivery, installation services, and design and engineering processes

● Commercial alignment through offering BamCore's products to BFS's extensive network of homebuilder customers and offering BFS's products to BamCore customers

Accelerating Innovation and Growth

Hal Hinkle, CEO of BamCore, expressed enthusiasm for both collaborations:

"These strategic alliances with industry leaders like D.R. Horton and Builders FirstSource mark a pivotal opportunity for BamCore. By combining our innovative technology with their market reach and expertise, we're poised to make a substantial impact on the sustainability and efficiency of residential construction."

These strategic alliances position BamCore for rapid market expansion and accelerated adoption of its innovative building solutions. The company's recently launched MonoShear system, its second major product line, offers significant advantages for low-load applications such as one to three-story residences, including faster installation, simplified MEP integration, and reduced labor and costs. Both the MonoShear and the earlier DuoShear, take job complexity off the job site into the factory to lower reliance on skilled labor.

To meet the growing demand for its products, BamCore is significantly expanding its production capabilities by investing in a cutting-edge, high-capacity fabrication line at its Ocala, Florida facility. This expansion will substantially increase BamCore's ability to serve a wider range and higher volume of customers and projects.

These collaborations and production investments highlight BamCore's dedication to transforming the construction industry. By combining innovative digital engineering technology with increased manufacturing capacity, BamCore is poised to deliver efficient, high-performance building solutions that revolutionize green construction.

About BamCore

BamCore is revolutionizing the construction industry by combining rapidly renewable bamboo and eucalyptus with cutting-edge industrialized construction technology. Their innovative approach shortens construction timelines, reduces waste, and delivers stronger, quieter, and more energy-efficient buildings. Their panelized prefabricated framing systems are over twice as strong as traditional stud framing and fully customizable, integrating seamlessly into any architectural style up to five stories. BamCore's straightforward assembly minimizes the need for specialized labor or heavy equipment, keeping construction projects on track. Committed to decarbonizing the built environment, they focus on reducing carbon footprints and promoting biodiversity with deforestation-free materials.

Tobe Sheldon

BamCore

+1 707-477-6879

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

How Bamboo and the Cloud Are Pioneering the Latest Green Building Techniques

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.