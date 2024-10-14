Mexican Textile Industry Battles Chinese Fast Fashion Giants

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's textile and apparel faces a daunting challenge from fast platforms and Chinese imports. The sector has experienced significant losses in recent years, with production declining by 8% in 2024.



Over 20,000 jobs have vanished from the apparel sector, leaving workers and businesses in distress. Juan Pablo Maauad, the new president of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Canaive), voiced his concerns.



He reported a staggering decrease in production value, amounting to 53 billion pesos ($9.46 billion). This decline has sent shockwaves through the industry, prompting calls for government intervention.



The root of the problem lies in what industry leaders call "unfair competition." E-commerce giants like Shein and Temu have flooded the market with cheap clothing.



These platforms often exploit loopholes to avoid paying the 41% import tax on their products. As a result, domestic manufacturers struggle to compete on price.







Chinese imports have surged in recent years, further exacerbating the situation. In August 2024 alone, clothing imports rose by 14.4% compared to the previous year.



The total value reached a staggering $5.363 billion, putting immense pressure on local producers. The impact on employment has been severe.

Challenges and Opportunities in Mexico's Textile

The textile and apparel chain employs approximately 1.2 million people in Mexico. However, 20,000 jobs were lost between January and September 2024, primarily affecting women in the workforce.



Canada has called for government action to level the playing field. They propose stricter enforcement of import regulations and taxes on all incoming goods.



The organization also suggests improving customs technology to better detect illegal imports and undervaluation. Despite these challenges, the Mexican textile industry sees potential in the trend of nearshoring.



Companies looking to relocate production closer to North American markets could provide a boost. However, the industry needs support to capitalize on this opportunity.



The future of Mexico's textile sector remains uncertain. It faces an uphill battle against the price advantages of fast fashion platforms.



The industry's survival may depend on government policies and its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. As the situation unfolds, many wonder about the long-term consequences for Mexico's economy and workforce.



The textile industry's struggle highlights broader issues of global trade, regulation, and the impact of e-commerce on traditional manufacturing sectors.

