North Korea May Be Preparing To Undermine Roads Leading To South Korea
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The DPRK authorities are probably preparing to undermine the
roads connecting the country with the Republic of Korea,
"Following the statement of the Korean People's army on October
9, their military is engaged in activities that are believed to be
related to the demolition of roads along the Kenison and Tonghae
lines," the statement said.
The first line is located in the west of the peninsula and
connects the cities of Kaesong and Paju, the second is located off
the coast of the Sea of Japan.
On October 9, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army
announced that it would close roads and railways with the Republic
of Korea and "turn the southern border into a fortress."
