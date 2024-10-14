عربي


North Korea May Be Preparing To Undermine Roads Leading To South Korea

10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK authorities are probably preparing to undermine the roads connecting the country with the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

"Following the statement of the Korean People's army on October 9, their military is engaged in activities that are believed to be related to the demolition of roads along the Kenison and Tonghae lines," the statement said.

The first line is located in the west of the peninsula and connects the cities of Kaesong and Paju, the second is located off the coast of the Sea of Japan.

On October 9, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army announced that it would close roads and railways with the Republic of Korea and "turn the southern border into a fortress."

