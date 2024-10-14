KUNA Chief, Interior Ministry Look To Deepen Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatma Al-Salem and a delegation from the interior held talks on Monday aiming to bolster cooperation between the two state bodies.

The talks examined efforts to push forward bilateral cooperation, in addition to matters of mutual concern, with KUNA's chief underlining that a greater rapport between the two sides would lead to the more efficient delivery of state news to the public.

She went on to commend the efforts of the ministry's media office in putting together national campaigns to generate awareness about a slew of pressing matters, chief among them the need to cooperate with security personnel.

Leading the ministry's delegation amid the gathering, Major General Nasser Abusaleeb praised the significant role of the state-run Kuwaiti news agency, saying greater bilateral cooperation would be instrumental in pushing forward the ministry's efforts to communicate with the public. (end)

