UNIFIL Refuses To Vacate Its Positions In Southern Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) refused to vacate its positions in southern Lebanon, despite being subjected to Israeli in recent days aimed at forcing it to abandon its deployment points.

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, stated today, Monday, that the mission's forces have decided to remain in their positions in southern Lebanon in response to a request from the UN Security Council. He noted that the Israeli attacks are not only a violation of 1701, but also a breach of international humanitarian law.

He added that "the operations of the United Nations forces in the south are ongoing, but their movements have become limited due to the difficulty of leaving their headquarters," urging all parties to adhere to the implementation of Resolution 1701.



