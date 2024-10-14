Hundreds Of Children Without Guardians Get Free Education

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A local businessman has set up a school in Lashkargah, the capital of southern Helmand province, to impart free education to hundreds of children without guardians.

The school has a clinic, dormitory and facilities.

The local businessman, Mohmamad Issa Omari, has set up the school in Ghazni Mohammad Ayoub Khan township where 750 students attend classes.

Omari told Pajhwok Afghan News that he was striving to increase the number of students in this school to 1,000.

He said:“All our students are orphans. 500 out of 750 are live in the provincial capital, they are brought by our transport in the morning and took them back to their homes in the afternoon and the remaining is staying in dormitory.”

He added that 150 orphaned girls were also studying in this school.

Meanwhile, principal of the school Syed Mohammad Lal Hashmi said the school started functioning last year and was registered with the Ministry of Education (MoE).

He said the curriculum of the ministry was being taught to students in this school.

He said:“We have a total of 40 staff member, 16 of whom, including six women, are teachers, two are head teachers, one manager. We also have a seminary for religious education, which has five teachers.

He continued:“English and modern education is being taught to the students in the morning and they are also provided with free treatment during illness in a health centre in the school.”

All necessary accommodation facilities have been provided to students in the dormitory such as sleeping place, regular meals and different places for games, he explained.

At the same time, students studying in this school were also happy.

Sharifullah, 10, student of 5th grade and a resident of Merja district, said:“I don't have father, I have a song desire to study and my wish is fulfilled here.”

Mohammad Suliman, nine-year old child and a resident of Panjawi district of neighboring Kandahar province, said:“My father was martyred, now I am studying here, I am very happy and I live here at the dormitory.”

Meanwhile, Education Department officials also welcomed the establishment of this free school by the trader.

Maulvi Mohammad Yawaz Ansari, director of the department, said:“We are grateful to him for providing free education for such a large number of orphans and hapless children.”

A group of youth in Greshk district of the same province has also started imparting free education to 300 children.

kk/ma

Views: 2