Khyber Jirga Effective Step To Solve Problems: Karzai

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has declared the Pashtun Qaumi Jirga in Khyber 'a success', calling the assembly an effective step to solve problems in the region.

Karzai's office wrote he was happy with the“successful conduct” of the Pashtun National Assembly in Khyber and called it a good and effective step to resolve problems.

Karzai supported the jirga's decisions,“especially raising the voice for the education of girls in Afghanistan”.

According to the ex-president, Jirga is a valuable historical tradition and an effective way to solve problems.

“The large participation of women in the Khyber Jirga and the emphasis on the value of education shows that the people living in the region want a peaceful and civilized life”.

The jirga commenced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday (afternoon) and thousands people attended the assembly that announced its decision last night,

The Jirga has asked the Pakistani Army and armed groups including the TTP and ISIS to leave their territory in two months.

It decided that travel on the Durand Line should be without passports and visas as before.

The jirga said girls in Afghanistan should be allowed to pursue their education.

hz/ma