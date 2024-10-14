Public Service Is An Opportunity To Serve Needy People: MP Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday said that public service is an opportunity to serve the deserving, needy, and poor.

He made this assertion addressing the trainee deputy collectors of the State Administrative Service undergoing at Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal.

He advised the trainee deputy collectors to understand the meaning of 'public service deeply'. "Always keep the feeling of serving the public uppermost in your mind. The meaning of life lies in working with honesty and devotion during service," Patel said.

The governor stated that implementing the public beneficiary schemes introduced by the Centre and the state governments on the ground is the responsibility of the public servants.

He advised trainee officials to have respect and honour towards elders, handicapped and deprived people.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to become a part of the administrative system to serve the state. Learn in detail the rules and regulations related to trainee officer training. Adopt an approach to the solution according to the social, economic, and geographical challenges of the state," the Governor said.

Governor Patel also noted that Madhya Pradesh is a tribal-dominated state and the development of tribal communities is very important for the holistic development of the state.

He advised trainee officials to maintain direct and lively contact with the people and contribute to including them in the mainstream of development.

"Trainee officers should always maintain simple, sensitive, and sympathetic behaviour toward the tribal community," Governor Patel said.

Meanwhile, Governor Patel was honoured by the Director of the Administrative Academy, Mujibur Rahman Khan who presented a memento to the Governor.