American Sport Insurance Services (Amsis) Launches The COVR Suite Of Products Focused On Consumer Protection In Sports

COVR products such as COVRSPORT and COVRREG provide specialized coverage for youth to protect themselves and their investments in youth sports.

- Charlie Wund, CEO InjureFreeSOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Sports Insurance Services (Amsis), a leader in sports insurance and risk management, has announced the launch of its COVR product line designed to protect youth athletes and their families. The first two products in the line of consumer insurance products are COVRSPORT and COVRREG. These products expand on the success of the market leading sports organization insurance products offered by Amsis. The COVR line of products brings specific consumer offerings directly to athletes and their families, without the need to purchase during registration.COVRSPORT is a unique excess medical product offered to athletes under 25. This product offers coverage for injuries that occur during a covered sports activity and helps provide benefits for medical bills where health insurance falls short. COVRSPORT is underwritten by Arch Insurance.COVRREG is provided by battleface Insurance Services and is a registration protection and interruption product focused on providing benefit for youth participants who are not able to continue participation in sports for a covered reason such as injury, illness, and more.“Within youth sports there are always opportunities to extend value and improve the quality of care. In this instance, we developed new products to help protect the investments made by many families who have youth athletes,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at Amsis.“When an injury occurs, the last thing families should worry about are out-of-pocket expenses, or 'I hope my insurance covers this bill'. With COVRSPORT and COVRREG, these products offer peace of mind by addressing financial concerns and allowing parents to focus on the care of their child."“Participation in youth sports is often a formative part of childhood. However, injuries can happen at any time, in any sport. Underwriting the COVRSPORT program is an exciting opportunity for Arch Insurance to help support and protect the next generation,” says Jim Villa, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Distribution, A&H at Arch Insurance.Check out more information on the products on the Amsis website . To purchase products directly visit or .About AmsisAmerican Sports Insurance Services (Amis) is a leader in insurance for youth sports organizations and athletes. Launched in 2020, Amsis brings a unique approach which is an advancement from the traditional insurance purchasing model; using aggregated data assessments to represent our clients in the insurance marketplace. This allows Amsis to provide cost-effective, relevant, and thorough coverage for your organizations and families. To learn more, visit the American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS) website and follow us on LinkedIn.About Arch Accident & HealthArch Accident & Health is a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, committed to redefining industry standards through technological advancements and unparalleled client support. Arch's focus is on service excellence with a dedication to delivering products and industry expertise.About Arch Insurance North AmericaArch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch's insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

