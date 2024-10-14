Germany Considers EU Membership Plan For Balkan States Successful

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday deemed a European Union (EU) plan to grant six Balkan states membership in the bloc to be "successful," citing the more than a decade initiative called the Berlin Process.

Amid a Western/Balkans summit in the German capital, in which Scholz will be meeting with leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, he said that the EU would not be complete with the memberships of the Balkan nations.

The German chancellor commended the policies adopted by the six Balkan countries that aim for more integration within the bloc, which include the unimpeded transport of people, goods and services, in addition to joint agreements on the fight against climate change, he said.

The Berlin Process negotiations started in 2014 as part of efforts to ratchet up cooperation between the six Balkan states and the EU, subsequently pushing forward their EU membership aspirations. (end)

