Cherry Bekaert Acquires Top Microsoft Certified Solutions Partner Archerpoint

(the Firm) is pleased to announce the of ArcherPoint , a Microsoft Certified Solutions partner servicing clients across North America and Europe. This acquisition builds out Cherry Bekaert's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, recently bolstered by the acquisition of Kerr Consulting . In addition, ArcherPoint expands the Cherry Bekaert footprint outside the United States into Canada.

The acquisition of ArcherPoint strengthens Cherry Bekaert's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services and extends its reach beyond the United States into Canada. This enhances the Firm's capacity to deliver digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions to its clients.

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, ArcherPoint has a nationwide presence as well as offices in Canada and India. The company brings in approximately $32 million in total annual revenue. For more than 20 years, ArcherPoint has been providing full-service ERP implementation, integration, development, support and upgrade services to clients in the manufacturing, distribution, retail/ecommerce and professional services industries. As a global Certified Microsoft Dynamics Solutions Partner and LS Retail partner, ArcherPoint provides modern workplace solutions including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics NAV, LS Retail, Azure, Microsoft 365 and Power Platform to companies throughout North America and Europe.

"The addition of ArcherPoint's capabilities enhances our Microsoft offerings and strengthens our ERP capabilities across the board, providing a great benefit to our clients," said Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert LLC, Michelle Thompson . "This acquisition boosts our ability to bring digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions to the marketplace. This is an exciting step forward for both our firms."

The acquisition of ArcherPoint enhances Cherry Bekaert's ability to advise clients on the best business applications for their needs. With multiple ERP capabilities, the Firm can provide tailored solutions to clients, catered to their goals.

"Joining forces with Cherry Bekaert brings tremendous opportunity for both firms' clients. We are excited to work with a highly esteemed national firm and look forward to the benefits this will bring our clients and our people," says Greg Kaupp , Chief Executive Officer of ArcherPoint. "As a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold-certified partner, ArcherPoint has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results to clients worldwide. This collaboration will allow us to leverage the deep knowledge of a reputable national accounting and advisory firm to further enhance our ability in providing innovative and comprehensive technology solutions to clients across various industries."

Satish Thomas, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business & Industry Solutions, also commented on the impact of the acquisition.

"Our partners are a critical part of everything we do at Microsoft. The combination of Cherry

Bekaert's advisory, audit and tax services with ArcherPoint as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions partner will enable our joint customers to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This collaboration enhances operational excellence, improves customer and employee experiences, opens the door to innovative, digitally driven products and services. We're excited about the opportunity this brings to our small to medium-sized business customers," Thomas said.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh/disclosure .

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at

cbh and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook, X or Instagram .

