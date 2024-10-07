Showcase Your Fashion Edge with the New HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Smartwatches have steadily overtaken traditional watches in popularity, particularly among younger users. Many brands are now drawing visual inspiration from classic timepieces, creating designs that often resemble traditional watches at first glance. Each edition in the WATCH GT Series has struck the perfect balance between style and performance, setting new standards for both design and functionality. The latest update, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, continues this tradition, offering a refined combination of premium materials, intricate details, and stylish colourways.



And this is especially true for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42 mm version. It's the perfect example of this innovative approach, combining stunning design with advanced technology. This new edition brings elegance, durability, and smart functionality to your wrist. Crafted from nano-crystal ceramic, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm exemplifies both beauty and strength. The watch features a sleek 42mm ceramic white watch face and strap, which embodies purity and elegance. While the surface may appear delicate, the material underneath is incredibly tough, offering resilience that stands up to daily wear.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42MM is now available for purchase through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in UAE starting from AED 1699. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei is offering the HUAWEI Care+ Service, which can be purchased alongside the new watch.



Trendy and Timeless Aesthetics

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series comes in two main looks which adopt a sharp-edged design concept: the octagonal watch face and jewellery-inspired watch bezel. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 46mm and WATCH GT 5 46mm feature a geometric design with sharp contours and sleek edges, creating a diamond-like metallic effect that catches the light brilliantly. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm and WATCH GT 5 41mm boast a bracelet-like look, featuring a gold or silver-toned bezel ring with delicate leaf patterns etched for added craftsmanship.



Ultra Durable Exterior for Everyday Performance

No matter the lifestyle you lead, every smartwatch user needs a watch that can endure accidental scuffs, splashes, sweaty fitness sessions, and varying environmental conditions. The display of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm is encased in sapphire glass, known for its scratch resistance and luxurious feel. Adding to its durability, the ceramic strap incorporates aerospace-grade titanium alloy links, enhancing both stability and comfort. The watch also boasts freediving capabilities, with 40-meter water resistance and EN13319 certification for diving equipment.



One of the most striking design elements of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm is its gold accents. These subtle touches around the bezel and crown add a refined aesthetic, creating a timeless white-and-gold colour combination that elevates the watch's luxurious appearance.



The Versatile Straps From Luxe to Sporty

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm offers two exclusive strap options: a white ceramic strap with titanium alloy links or a white fluoroelastomer strap. The ceramic option mirrors the appearance of a high-end bracelet, perfect for a luxe look, while the fluoroelastomer strap adds a sporty edge without compromising on elegance. Both straps feature Huawei’s EasyFit 3.0 mechanism, allowing users to quickly swap straps with just one push, making customization seamless. HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm’s ceramic watch strap is also the smartwatch industry's first ceramic-based strap to achieve quick-release links, ridding users of the hassle of disassembling the watch strap links one by one.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm is now on shelves, offering a stunning blend of classic design and cutting-edge technology. From its premium ceramic construction to its luxurious gold accents, this smartwatch is a true fashion statement.







MENAFN07102024004993016550ID1108753402