Rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka claim lives of 3 individuals

(MENAFN) As of Monday morning, the adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals, as reported by the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC). The ongoing heavy rainfall has significantly impacted the nation, which began experiencing severe weather on October 7. In the latest update, the DMC revealed that approximately 134,484 people from 34,492 families have been displaced due to rain-related disasters affecting 12 districts across Sri Lanka.



The situation has prompted warnings from the irrigation department regarding potential flooding in seven areas along five major rivers. Authorities are taking the threat of rising water levels seriously, as these warnings indicate that the risk of flooding could escalate in the coming days. The rain-triggered disasters have left many families in precarious situations, forcing them to evacuate their homes and seek safety in temporary shelters.



According to the Sri Lankan meteorology department, heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with localized downpours exceeding 100 millimeters in certain regions. These areas include the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, and Northern provinces, as well as the districts of Galle and Matara. The forecast raises concerns about the potential for further flooding and landslides, which could exacerbate the already challenging conditions faced by affected communities.



As the government and emergency services mobilize to address the crisis, the situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments of the damage and support needs. Relief efforts will be crucial in providing aid to those displaced and affected by the adverse weather, highlighting the importance of preparedness and response strategies in the face of natural disasters in Sri Lanka.

