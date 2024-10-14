Maria Conceição Summits Puncak Jaya, Becomes First Portuguese To Complete The Prestigious Explorer's Grand Slam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- History has been made as UAE resident Maria Conceição summited Puncak Jaya in Indonesia this morning at 5:22am (UAE time) taking her a total of 11.5 hours to summit. Maria became the 77th person in the world to complete the prestigious Explorer's Grand Slam. This monumental achievement also marks Maria as the first Portuguese to accomplish this challenge.The Explorer's Grand Slam is one of the most gruelling tests of human endurance and strength, requiring individuals to summit the highest peak on each of the seven continents and ski to both the North and South Poles. The Seven Summits that make up this challenge include Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica) and Puncak Jaya (Oceania). Only 76 people had previously completed the full challenge before Maria, with H.E. Sheikha Asma Al Thani of Qatar who became the first Arab woman to do so just hours earlier.Maria's journey has been a long and arduous one, but reaching this incredible milestone was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. Overwhelmed with emotion, Maria shared her thoughts on this extraordinary accomplishment:“I can't believe this moment has finally come. I've been dreaming of this for so long, and to stand here on top of Puncak Jaya as the first Portuguese woman to complete the Explorer's Grand Slam feels absolutely surreal. It's been a journey filled with challenges, but I kept pushing forward. I hope my story shows others that no dream is too big and that with determination, anything is possible.”Having already completed the Seven Summits and the polar expeditions, Maria's final hurdle, Puncak Jaya, has secured her place in the history books. But for Maria, this is just the beginning. Looking to the future, she is ready to take on her next big challenge.Inspired by her close friend and fellow UAE resident, Naila Kiani, who is set to complete the final 8000m+ 3 peaks of the 14 next year! Maria has also set her sights on joining the elite group of climbers who have conquered all 14 of the world's highest mountains. As Maria said:“You know what they say: Reach the top of a mountain, and it's just the bottom of the next one.”Maria's relentless drive and passion for pushing the boundaries of human potential have once again proved that she is unstoppable, and the world eagerly awaits her next remarkable feat.For more information on Maria Conceição's journey and her future endeavours, visit:(ends)About Maria ConceiçãoMaria Conceição is a trailblazing adventurer, philanthropist, and athlete who has achieved a remarkable 10 Guinness World Records, including records for running ultra-marathons and completing Ironman Triathlons, despite having no formal background in sports. She became the first Portuguese woman to summit Mount Everest, K2 and to reach both the North and South Poles. As a UAE resident, Maria's dedication to pushing human limits is matched by her humanitarian work. She has received numerous accolades for her achievements, including international awards for her charitable initiatives and her incredible athletic feats. Now, Maria has made history once again as she has become the first Portuguese woman to complete the prestigious Explorer's Grand Slam-a testament to her relentless spirit and determination.

