Baba Siddique Murder: Shooters Changed Assassination Plan Last Minute, Were 'Mistaken As Thieves'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three men carried pepper spray and chilli powder as they went to fire gunshots at former Maharashtra Baba Siddique on Saturday. According to a report, the shooters threw chilli powder at the constable who was guarding the former Maharashtra minister.

Baba Siddique was shot dead late Saturday. The Mumbai Police arrested two shooters – Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap, 19, of Uttar Pradesh. The third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, has been absconding. On Sunday, the Mumbai Police identified the fourth accused as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. They also arrested one Pravin Lonkar in connection with Baba Siddique's murder.

| Baba Siddique news: Supriya Sule questions Maharashtra government, asks THIS

The Mumbai Police said on Sunday the accused had planned to use pepper spray first before firing shots at Siddique. However, the third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing directly. Police found that the assailants fired at Siddique when people started bursting firecrackers during a Durga 'visarjan' procession.

According to the shooters' plan, Singh and Kashyap were to shoot the 66-year-old NCP leader under the cover of a Dussehra procession and fireworks. However, after seeing the crowd of people and security around Siddique, Shivkumar said he would shoot first, NDTV reported on Monday.

| Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan 'dead'

The report further added that Shiv kumar fired six bullets at Siddique. Soon after this, the accused they threw chilli powder at the police constable. "Shivkumar then fled after hiding in the crowd, but Singh and Kashyap were caught," the report added.

DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office around 9.30 pm on Saturday. He said Baba Siddique didn't have a categorised security, but he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police.

"Three constables were with Baba Siddiqui at the time of the shootin , but they could not do anything," Nalawade said. He said one more person was injured in this firing incident.

"A case was registered in Nirmal Nagar Police Station premises. Two accused have been arrested on the spot itself," Nalawade said, adding that two pistols and 28 rounds were recovered from the accused. "An investigation is also being done from Lawrence Bishnoi's angle," police said on Sunday.

| Baba Siddique News: What are the X, Y and Z categories of VIP security in India?

The three killers were initially mistaken as mobile thieves as they ran through a Durga Puja procession after shooting dead Baba Siddiqui , the tImes of India reported. According to the report, the three accused ran past the crowd of devotees and entered the Children's Park 25-30 metres away.

"Initially, everyone thought they were mobile thieves. Two of them were seen entering the park, while a third disappeared into the crowd. We pursued the two armed suspects to the deserted Children Park near the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Regional Office," an official was quoted as saying.