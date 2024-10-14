Air India Reschedules Mumbai-NY Flight On October 15 After Bomb Scare Threat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the bomb scare threat received to the Mumbai-New York Air India flight earlier in the day. The Air India spokesperson on Monday stated that guests will be moved to hotels once security protocols are completed. The flight has been rescheduled to the morning of October 15.

The Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday, following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat. Thereafter, the message was conveyed to Delhi security agencies about the received bomb threat information.

According to the sources, Mumbai airport received a message on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a bomb threat on a flight bound for New York. The message was conveyed to security agencies in Delhi and the call was taken to divert the aircraft to Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board. All security agencies at the airport are on alert.

"We request your cooperation and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates will be shared in due course," said a senior police officer at Delhi airport.

Earlier also, Air India Spokesperson released a statement, saying "Flight Al119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal."

The statement further reads“Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew.”