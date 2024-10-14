Bloomberg: Iran's Attack Cuases $40 To $53 Million In Damage To Israeli Citizens' Property

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Israeli Tax Authority reports that the recent missile attack from Iran caused between $40 to $53 million in damages to private property owned by Israeli citizens.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, October 13, that this is the most severe damage resulting from an attack on Israel since the current conflict began on October 7 of last year.

On the evening of October 1, the Iranian government launched about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. This marked the second direct attack by the Islamic Republic on Israel.

Since the attack, Israeli citizens have filed approximately 2,500 claims for compensation related to damages caused by the attack.

More than half of these claims are related to damages to apartments and several businesses in the northern Tel Aviv region.

According to insurance companies, Hod HaSharon was one of the main areas hit by the recent Iranian missile attack, with more than a thousand homes suffering damage.

Another targeted area was a commercial and residential complex near the northern coast of Tel Aviv, where dozens of apartments and a restaurant were damaged.

Additional damages occurred in other parts of central Israel, including a hit on an empty school building.

Bloomberg added that it is still unclear how much damage resulted from direct missile strikes and how much was caused by debris from intercepted missiles.

The recent Iranian attack did not result in any casualties in Israel. The only fatality was a 38-year-old Palestinian man from a village in the West Bank, who died after being struck by debris from a downed missile.

Media reports identified the man as Sameh Al-Asali, a worker from the Gaza Strip.

Bloomberg noted that the Israeli Tax Authority's report does not include damage to the Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases.

Earlier, on October 13, The Washington Post reported that 20 Iranian missiles hit the Nevatim airbase, and three struck the Tel Nof airbase.

Bloomberg also compared the two direct Iranian attacks on Israel, stating that the Islamic Republic used“advanced weaponry” in the recent operation, with most missiles successfully entering Israeli airspace.

On April 14, Iran launched over 300 cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones at Israel.

Bloomberg noted that in the April attack, only four or five missiles managed to bypass Israel's defense systems.

Israeli officials have repeatedly emphasized in the past two weeks that they will respond to Iran's missile attack.

Israel's leadership remains firm in its stance to retaliate against the recent Iranian missile strikes, signaling that military responses are imminent. As the conflict escalates, the damage sustained and the potential for further hostilities underscore the fragility of security in the region.

