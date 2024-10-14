China Launches Major Military Drills Around Taiwan Island

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Chinese military announced on Monday that it will conduct military drills in response to“Taiwan independence forces” in the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the island. The Chinese military described these exercises as a“legitimate and necessary operation.”

Earlier this year, in June, China also encircled Taiwan with military ships and aircraft as part of a new exercise. China called this maneuver a“punishment” against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and the island's pro-independence forces.

On June 3rd, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te declared that he would defend“the values of freedom and democracy.” He emphasized that he would stand“on the front lines” with Taiwan's military to safeguard the nation's security against China.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to annex the island.

On Monday, October 14, a U.S. official told Reuters that the U.S. is closely monitoring China's military exercises near Taiwan.

The official urged China to refrain from any actions that could undermine peace and stability in the region. The U.S., Taiwan's main weapon supplier, has continued to support the island's defense capabilities.

The growing tension between China and Taiwan has drawn international concern, with the U.S. playing a significant role in supporting Taiwan's military preparedness. The conflict over Taiwan's sovereignty will likely remain a central issue in the region's geopolitical landscape.

