Transformative Agriculture Advocated By EU Green Deal To Drive Worldwide Market And Innovation

The European Union's Green Deal is a bold initiative aimed at achieving a climate-neutral and sustainable Europe by 2050. Central to this vision are the Farm-to-Fork (F2F) and Biodiversity strategies, which seek to create a food system that benefits the environment, enhances food security, and ensures fair economic returns. Key targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55%, cutting chemical pesticide use by 50%, and increasing organic farming to 25% of agricultural land by 2030.

The EU is also integrating sustainability into its trade policies, introducing mirror clauses that require imported agricultural products to meet EU production standards. While these measures could impact low-income developing countries, the EU is committed to balancing its internal goals with global sustainable development, ensuring its leadership in promoting sustainable practices worldwide.

The implementation of the EU Green Deal is set to impact the smart agriculture market significantly, driving substantial industrial growth and innovation. By prioritizing sustainability and climate resilience, the Green Deal creates a strong demand for advanced agricultural technologies, including precision farming, IoT, and AI. This shift toward sustainable practices accelerates the adoption of smart agriculture solutions that enhance productivity, reduce environmental impact, and improve resource efficiency. Industries involved in the development and deployment of these technologies are likely to experience increased investment and market expansion.

Furthermore, the Green Deal's emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting biodiversity positions smart agriculture as a key sector in achieving these goals. As a result, the market is expected to see heightened activity in research, development, and the implementation of climate-smart practices, driving both economic growth and the transition to a more sustainable agricultural industry across the globe.

Recent developments of the EU Green Deal:



In January 2024, Trimble launched the Connected Climate Exchange, a groundbreaking carbon marketplace designed to support the European Union's Green Deal by advancing sustainability in the agriculture sector. This platform bridges the gap between farmers, agronomists, and businesses, facilitating the aggregation and verification of data across the agricultural supply chain. By integrating with existing farm management tools, Trimble ensures that sustainability efforts are both scalable and measurable, thereby contributing significantly to the EU's broader goals of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

In November 2023, the EU and Canada established a Green Alliance to strengthen cooperation on climate action, environmental protection, and green technology. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of climate-resilient practices, nature-based solutions, and innovative technologies in Canada, enhancing agricultural sustainability. In April 2023, the World Bank approved a $345 million loan to support China's Green Agricultural and Rural Revitalization Program, enhancing sustainability in Hubei and Hunan provinces, alongside a US$4.1 billion commitment from the Chinese government.

Report Scope:

Innovation Strategy : This offers insights into various methods and practices that align with the EU Green Deal's sustainability objectives. By gaining a comprehensive understanding of the smart agriculture market and evaluating the challenges and opportunities presented by the EU Green Deal, stakeholders in the leading countries importing agricultural goods from the EU can assess the potential impact on their respective nations and organizations.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The smart agriculture market has witnessed significant advancements driven by key players through product launches, innovations, business expansions, and strategic collaborations. Companies are increasingly forming partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures with major EU-based firms to meet EU standards, expand their operations, and reach a wider customer base. For instance, in April 2023, the Swiss company PLNTZ announced the cultivation of 15 hectares of EU-certified hemp varieties in Austria, aimed at extracting flowers, CBD, and other fibers.

Competitive Strategy: The report provides an analysis and profiling of key countries within the smart agriculture market that import agricultural products from the EU. Additionally, it thoroughly examines the challenges and opportunities in these countries, enabling readers to understand how market players compare, thereby presenting a clear view of the competitive landscape.

Some of the prominent players in the EU Green Deal market include:



Bayer Crop Sciences

Nestle

Yara

BASF Trimble

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 EU Green Deal Overview

1.1.1 European Union Green Deal: An Introduction

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.1.3 Farm-to-Fork Strategy: Action Plan

1.1.3.1 Building a Food Chain that Benefits Consumers, Producers, Climate, and the Environment

1.1.3.1.1 Sustainable Food Production

1.1.3.1.1.1 New Business Model

1.1.3.1.1.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

1.1.3.1.1.3 Nutrient Losses

1.1.3.1.1.4 Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

1.1.3.1.1.5 Organic Food Market

1.1.3.1.1.6 Eco-Schemes

1.1.3.1.1.7 Sustainable Fish and Seafood Cultivation

1.1.3.1.2 Ensuring Food Security

1.1.3.1.3 Encouraging Sustainable Food Processing, Retail, Wholesale, and Hospitality Services

1.1.3.1.4 Fostering Transition to a Sustainable Diet and Encouraging the Consumption of Sustainable Food

1.1.3.1.5 Minimizing Food Loss and Waste

1.1.3.1.6 Preventing Food Fraud along the Food Supply Chain

1.1.3.2 Making the Transition Possible

1.1.3.2.1 Investments, Technology, Research, and Innovation

1.1.3.2.2 Consultancy Services, Knowledge Exchange, and Skills

1.1.3.3 Promoting the Transition Globally

1.1.4 European Union Food Production: Self-Sufficiency Analysis

1.1.4.1 High Self-Sufficiency in Animal Products

1.1.4.2 Varying Self-Sufficiency in Arable Crops

1.1.4.3 Self-Sufficiency in Fruit and Vegetables

1.2 Dynamics

1.2.1 Green Deal for Agriculture: Targets for 2030

1.2.2 Global Trade Impacts of High Sustainability Standards

1.2.3 Impact of EU Green Deal on Pesticide Usage in the EU

1.2.4 Corporate Scenario for the Implementation of the EU Green Deal in Agriculture

1.2.4.1 Companies Implementing EU Green Deal Policies

1.2.4.2 Investment Landscape for the Implementation of the EU Green Deal

1.3 Implementation Analysis of EU Green Deal

1.3.1 Impact on Organic Farming Landscape

1.3.2 Impact on GHG Emissions by the Agriculture Sector

1.4 Impact of Sustainable Development Goals in Europe

1.4.1 European Union

1.4.1.1 Role of Smart Farming Service Providers in the EU

1.4.2 Non-EU Regions

1.4.2.1 Role of Smart Farming Service Providers in the Non-EU Countries

1.5 Profitability Analysis: Smart Farming Adoption across Different Farm Sizes

2 Countries

2.1 Countries Importing Agricultural Produce and Inputs from the European Union: Impact Analysis

2.1.1 U.S.

2.1.2 Canada

2.1.3 Mexico

2.1.4 Brazil

2.1.5 Chile

2.1.6 Peru

2.1.7 South Africa

2.1.8 Saudi Arabia

2.1.9 U.A.E.

2.1.10 Egypt

2.1.11 Turkey

2.1.12 Israel

2.1.13 South Korea

2.1.14 Vietnam

2.1.15 China

2.1.16 Japan

2.1.17 Singapore

2.1.18 Australia

2.1.19 New Zealand

2.2 Conclusion and Recommendations

2.2.1 Recommendations

2.2.1.1 Emphasis on the EU Organic Action Plan

2.2.1.2 Integration of Agri-Voltaics

2.2.1.3 Foster Circular Economy

2.2.1.4 Implementing Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) in Agriculture Systems

2.3 Future Roadmap for EU Green Deal

