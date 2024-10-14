Domestic Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Dip 1% To 3,56,752 Units In Sep: SIAM
Date
10/14/2024 6:11:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Passenger vehicle wholesales India witnessed declined 1 per cent year-on-year to 3,56,752 units in September.
The total dispatches to dealers from companies stood at 3,61,717 units in September 2023, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Total two-wheeler sales, however, rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 20,25,993 units last month, as compared to 17,49,794 units in the year-ago period, it added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Total three-wheeler wholesales witnessed a 7 per cent on-year increase to 79,683 units, as against 74,671 units in September 2023, SIAM said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Royal Enfield Launches The Bullet 350 'Battalion Black' Edition In J&K
Video: Automobile Expo And Real-Estate 2024 Srinagar
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108775775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.