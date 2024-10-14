Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Confiscation Of UNRWA Land In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait condemned Monday the Israeli occupation's confiscation of lands belonging to in occupied east Jerusalem, which would be turned into a new illegal settlement.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs said that the State of Kuwait rejects all of the occupying entity attempts that seek to change the and historical status quo in Jerusalem.

The ministry also stressed the importance of standing up to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the brotherly Palestinian people, which affects the lives of innocent people and the important humanitarian role of UNRWA. (end)

