Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Confiscation Of UNRWA Land In Jerusalem
Date
10/14/2024 5:07:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait condemned Monday the Israeli occupation's confiscation of lands belonging to UNRWA in occupied east Jerusalem, which would be turned into a new illegal settlement.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the State of Kuwait rejects all of the occupying entity attempts that seek to change the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem.
The ministry also stressed the importance of standing up to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the brotherly Palestinian people, which affects the lives of innocent people and the important humanitarian role of UNRWA. (end)
nma
MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108775600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.