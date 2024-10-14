Dr. Al-Sanad: Dietary Supplements Friend, Foe Based On Usage, Medical Plan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Isra Ali

KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- "Get this dietary supplement and it will increase your energy, and cognitive abilities, and probably make you 'fly'!" One might have encountered such claims while browsing the internet, using apps, or casually flipping television channels, but is it true or are such claims bogus?

Welcome to the world of dietary supplements where it is hard to discern "friend from foe", however, and science might provide a clearer picture based on evidence and data.

The use of dietary supplements is on the rise worldwide and that is not an understatement, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad -- Health Ministry spokesman -- told KUNA in an interview, citing the World Metrics Organization, the global spending on such products would at USD 306.8 by 2026. It was at USD 140 billion in 2020, an increase of 118.67 percent.

On why the demand is going up, Dr. Al-Sanad hypothesized that the need to increase immunity, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the main drives for people to purchase dietary supplements.

Some have a sincere intention to better their lives, avoiding all unhealthy habits and focusing on physical well-being through exercise and proper nutrition, he added.

According to the Washington D.C.-based Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in a 2019 survey, 77 percent of adults in the US consume dietary supplements on a daily basis; Dr. Al-Sanad hammered the point further, saying that such a high number put the American market at the top supplements consumers.

He noted that the consumers of dietary supplements in China and Japan were also amongst the top, revealing that supplements such as Vitamin D and C as well as Omega-3 were the most popular.

On the recent hype in dietary supplement consumption, Dr. Al-Sanad attributed it to a push from social media influencers, sports personalities, and people of fame, saying that "prevention is better than the cure," might be a motto that all would agree upon.

However, Dr. Al-Sanad implored people to take dietary supplements based on medical and nutritious expertise and not haphazardly to avoid any possible complications.

For proper use of supplements, one must include them in meals to boost efficacy and this includes vitamins D, C, and Alpha, he said.

He pointed out that taking supplements without an adequate medical plan would have dire consequences, which might include poison, negative side effects, and complications, especially for pregnant women with chronic disease.

Taking supplements without a subscription might camouflage underlying conditions that could cause misdiagnosis, warned Dr. Al-Sanad.

Discussing the components of dietary supplements, Dr. Sanad revealed that vitamins, minerals, and oleic acids were the basic materials for numerous products, in addition to amino acids and fibers.

He indicated that dietary supplements came in various shapes and sizes and were ingested via pills, gels, and even in the guise of chewing gum.

Dietary supplements boost immunity and bone density and if accompanied with proper diet and exercise, could become your greatest ally against disease and aliments, he stressed.

The discussion on the validity of dietary supplements might continue for ages, but it all boils down to, as Dr. Al-Sanad quoted, "Prevention is better than the cure." (end)

