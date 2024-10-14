There Really Was No One Like Ratan Tata, Says N Chandrasekaran

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said that anybody who met late Ratan Tata came away with a story about his humanity, warmth and dreams for India as“there really was no one like him”.

Remembering Rata Tata, who passed away last week at age 86, Chandrasekaran said in a post on LinkedIn that he always ensured employees are taken care of along with the well-being of their families across the Tata Group companies, which shaped a number of leaders across the conglomerate.

“Our relationship grew over the years, first focusing on business and eventually evolving into a more personal connection. We discussed interests ranging from cars to hotels, but when our conversations turned to other matters - those of daily life - he would show how much he noticed and felt. He was someone to be discovered, over time and through experience,” wrote Tata Sons CEO.

Chandrasekaran stated that just after he became Chairman,“I was introduced to a situation within Tata Motors which involved a dispute between the company and the employees' union over wages for two years”.

In March 2017, Ratan Tata and he met the union leaders together. During the meeting, Ratan Tata relayed three messages -- he regretted the delay in finding a resolution. He explained that the company was passing through hardship. And both of them committed that this dispute would be concluded within a fortnight.

“Mr. Tata's direction squarely focused on making sure employees were well taken care of - not just to resolve the dispute, but to ensure their and their families' well-being. Across other Group companies, his perspective on employees was uniform. It is something that has shaped a number of our leaders across the Group,” Chandrasekaran posted.

Around that same time,“I expressed a desire to renovate our headquarters, Bombay House. Bombay House had not been touched since 1924, and more important (as many people told me) Mr. Tata would not like it. 'Bombay House is a temple,' I was told, emphasising its sanctity.”

When he finally mentioned to Ratan Tata about Bombay House, he said,“May I ask you something? When you say 'renovate', do you mean 'vacate'?”

Chandrasekaran explained that they planned to move everyone to a nearby office.

Ratan Tata gently clarified:“Where will the dogs go?”

The dogs were an integral part of Bombay House, often seen at the reception.“We will build a kennel.”“Really?” he said, considering it. When the renovation of Bombay House was complete, Ratan Tata wanted to see the kennel first.

“He was very happy to see how thoughtful the kennel's design was, and how well the dogs would be cared for,” wrote Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after the removal of (late) Cyrus Mistry.