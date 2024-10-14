U-Comfort By Jian Yang Wins Bronze In A' Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U-Comfort

Innovative Rattan Chair Design Recognized for Its Unique Closed-Ring Structure and Harmonious Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Jian Yang as a Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category for the exceptional work titled "U-Comfort". This innovative rattan chair design has been acknowledged for its unique styling, particularly the striking circular closed-ring structure on the side that serves both as a symbolic element and a support structure.U-Comfort's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award is significant for both the designer and the industry. The design aligns with current trends in furniture that prioritize comfort, aesthetics, and the innovative use of traditional materials. By showcasing the potential of rattan in contemporary furniture design, U-Comfort inspires designers and manufacturers to explore new possibilities and pushes the boundaries of the industry.The award-winning U-Comfort chair features an overall round and smooth shape with beautiful curves that create a sense of visual harmony. The highlight of the design is the circular closed-ring structure on the side, which not only adds a striking symbolic element but also serves as a functional support structure. The chair's design was optimized using bi-directional topological computing software to achieve a balance between mechanical characteristics and aesthetic perception.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award for U-Comfort is a significant milestone for Jian Yang and the team at Southwest Jiaotong University. This recognition serves as a motivation to continue pursuing excellence in furniture design and exploring innovative ways to integrate traditional materials and modern technologies. The award also highlights the potential for rattan furniture to make a significant impact in the market, offering comfort, style, and sustainability.U-Comfort was designed by Jian Yang, Li Qi, Xiao Xiao, Wang Chao, Chen Junge, Cong Wenzhuo, Chen Ying, Zhou Ziyi, Wu Yunting, Wang Zhixiao, Yan Yuting, Guo Yixuan, Zhang Mingyang, Hu Wei, Wan Yulin, Wang Mingzheng, and Liu Lang.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Southwest Jiaotong UniversityThe School of Design and Art of Southwest Jiaotong University (SWJTU) is established to implement the new development concept, to better respond to the profound impact of the rapid development of digitisation, intelligence and urbanisation on the spatial-temporal scenarios and living patterns of transportation, manufacturing, living and entertainment, and urban construction, to carry out the strategy of the Southwest Jiaotong University (SWJTU) for the characteristics of transportation and high-quality development, and to give full play to the role of the design disciplines in the creation of scenarios oriented to the needs and in the fusion of multidisciplinary innovation. Intelligent leadership, digital media first, design-based, integration and innovation as the development idea, located in the service of future intelligent life, integration of wisdom, goodness and beauty, connecting the present and the future, society and economy, to carry out systematic value of innovation research and design education of the new College of Liberal Arts.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes furniture designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, and originality. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance user experience and showcase craftsmanship excellence. Bronze A' Design Award winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the furniture industry and beyond. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer-review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence and innovation.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

