Central Hotels & Resorts Concludes Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Support of UAE's National Efforts

(MENAFNEditorial) Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, has successfully concluded its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, held in partnership with MRod Healthcare LLC, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to raising awareness about breast cancer prevention and early detection.



The campaign, conducted across four properties during the first two weeks of October, provided essential healthcare resources and education to guests, staff, and the community.



Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the UAE, representing nearly 38% of all female cancers. With breast cancer cases on the rise, the UAE government continues to prioritize public awareness campaigns, including initiatives such as the Pink Caravan, to encourage early screening and detection. Central Hotels & Resorts’ campaign aligned with this national mission, empowering individuals with life-saving information through educational events and health consultations.



“We are proud to have contributed to the UAE’s efforts in fighting breast cancer by engaging both our guests and employees in this vital cause. Partnering with MRod Healthcare LLC allowed us to provide direct access to healthcare professionals and offer critical information on breast cancer prevention, which aligns with our commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.



The campaign began at C Central Resort The Palm on October 2, followed by Royal Central Hotel The Palm on October 3, First Central Hotel Suites on October 7, and concluded at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay on October 8. Activities at each property included informative lectures about breast cancer risks and early detection, one-on-one consultations with healthcare experts from MRod Healthcare LLC, and personalized well-being evaluations to promote preventive care.



The UAE’s healthcare system has made breast cancer awareness a priority, with an emphasis on early detection, which can improve survival rates by up to 98%. Central Hotels & Resorts’ campaign played a small yet meaningful part in this broader effort. The UAE hosts nationwide campaigns each October to provide free screenings, raise awareness, and encourage women to undergo regular check-ups, making early diagnosis a key focus.



In keeping with this vision, Central Hotels & Resorts’ properties were decorated with pink ribbons and themed decor in lobbies, restaurants, and lounges throughout October, symbolizing solidarity with the breast cancer awareness cause.



The events and activities allowed participants to gain deeper insights into prevention and self-care, while also having the opportunity to engage directly with healthcare professionals from MRod Healthcare LLC. The lectures provided crucial knowledge on risk factors, the importance of early screening, and available treatments, sparking meaningful conversations among both guests and staff.



The success of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign reflects Central Hotels & Resorts' ongoing commitment to supporting the community and promoting public health. The company plans to continue collaborating with MRod Healthcare LLC on future health initiatives, further strengthening its role in contributing to the UAE’s national healthcare goals.



