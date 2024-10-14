3Rd Middle East Asia Leadership Awards 2024: Honouring Visionary Leaders In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3rd Edition Middle East Asia Leadership Awards by Leadership Federation

3rd Middle East Asia Leadership Awards honored visionary leaders in Dubai on Oct 5, 2024, celebrating innovation and excellence across industries in the region

- Jessica Morgan - VP Marketing - Leadership Federation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 3rd Middle East Asia Leadership Awards , organized by The Leadership Federation , took place at the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Dubai. The event celebrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence, bringing together the most prominent professionals and change-makers from across the Middle East and Asia.

A Gathering of Regional Excellence

The event hosted over 200 influential leaders, innovators, and visionaries, all of whom have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields. The aim of the awards was to recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary leadership and have significantly impacted their industries.

Celebrating Exceptional Achievements

The keynote speech was delivered by Colonel Ajai Lal, Founder of Forward Consulting, who emphasized the vital role of leadership in driving innovation and growth. Along with Colonel Lal, the event featured a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Mr. Mohammed Al Mashroom, Founder & CEO of Dubai Euro Group, Ms. Maitha Alnuaimi, GIS Center Director at Dubai Municipality, HE. Amb. Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy, Founder and CEO of IFQ Technologies, Mr. Anand Soni, Group CFO of Gulf Land Property Developers, Mr. Nasser Bostan, Founder & CEO of Sage AI, Mr. Robin Joffe, Partner, Managing Director, MEA and South Asia of Frost & Sullivan, Captain Gaurav Lal, Operator | Advisor | Master Mariner | ex-Maersk | LBS MBA and Mr. Thomas George, Chief Delivery Officer of Testhouse. These influential speakers shared their unique insights into leadership, innovation, and the future of business across diverse industries.

Expert Jury Panel

The award winners were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of jurors, each renowned for their expertise. Jury members included Mr. Gaurav Shah, Director of Software Development at EG4 Electronics; Mr. Ankur Mehra, Advisory Board Member and Author; Mr. Navtej Paul Singh, GenAI and Senior Data Analyst Leader at AustralianSuper, among others. Their collective insights ensured that only the most deserving individuals and organizations were honoured.

2024 Award Recipients:

.Aarya Damor - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Aashish Shetty - Futuristic leader for Outstanding Achievement in AI-Driven Business Strategy & Growth

.Aditya Dasgupta - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Amanpreet Khamba - Laureates in Human Resources

.Ansh Rathod - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Aparna Ramessh - HR Business Strategy

.Basappa Manappa - Global Inspirational CFO of the Year

.Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Outstanding Transformation in HR through Technology in Asia

.Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Best-in-class strategy on Employee Experience & Engagement in Asia

.Certify Innovation IT Services - Best Testing Services Company Of The Year

.Chaitanya Thakkar - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Clickseek Digital - Most Promising Digital Marketing Agency 2024

.Colonel Ajai Lal - Global Laureate - Leadership Coach and Mentor Award

.Dev Nagariya - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Devanshi Trivedi - Youngest Oracle Certified Programmer

.Elista - Fastest Growing Consumer Durables Brand Globally

.Freny Acharya - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Gargi Banerjee - Global Strategic HR Leadership

.Harshil Panchal - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Hitarth Patel - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.M Arif Khan - Leader of the Year - Recruitment

.Manushree Patel - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Mitisha Thakkar - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Muhammad Aman Raffi - Best Use of AI in Growth Hacking & Performance Marketing

.Pratyakshkumar Rawal - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Praveen Pillai - Young Achiever of The Year

.Preet Dutt - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Priyank Tanna - Young Business Leader

.Ramya Patel - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Sabnivise Gopinath - CEO of the Year in Healthcare

.Saket Gaurav - Most Inspiring Leader

.Savington International Insurance Brokers - Innovator In InsureTech Solutions

.Tanush Agarwal - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Tejas Shah - Best Leader in Technology Education

.Testhouse - Best Software Quality Engineering & Assurance Company

.Vector Technorium Private Limited - Outstanding Supplier of the Year in Aviation

.Vedant Shah - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Yash Soni - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

.Zarana Damor - Youngest Leader in Training on Coding and Robotics

Looking Ahead

Building on the success of the 3rd Middle East Asia Leadership Awards, The Leadership Federation is preparing for its next event, 5th Asia Leadership Awards in Mumbai, India on November 30, 2024. Additional events are planned for Delhi, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne in coming time.

A Word from The Leadership Federation

“It is truly inspiring to witness the remarkable leaders and visionaries shaping the future of the Middle East and Asia. Their dedication to innovation, resilience, and transformative leadership is paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future. We are honoured to recognize their contributions and eagerly look forward to celebrating even more trailblazing achievements at our future events” said Jessica Morgan, VP of Marketing at The Leadership Federation.

The Leadership Federation's Vision

The 3rd Middle East Asia Leadership Awards reflect The Leadership Federation's ongoing commitment to fostering exceptional leadership and innovation across the Middle East and Asia. To learn more about future events or to participate, visit or contact them via email at ....

