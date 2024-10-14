Cityscape Qatar Puts Spotlight On Latest Realty Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: projects by the country's leading developers are in the spotlight at Qatar's largest real estate exhibition, Cityscape Qatar 2024 which was inaugurated by of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah at the Doha and Center (DECC), yesterday.

The three-day real estate exhibition being held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani features exclusive project launches, and transformative discussions on the latest trends shaping the sector.

The event witnessed several ministers and officials for a distinguished ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the exhibition where they explored key exhibitors and learned about Qatar's latest development projects and real estate offerings. It also saw the participation of several ministry officials, major developers and international delegates.

The exhibition commenced with the opening of the second Qatar Real Estate Forum (QREF). During the forum's opening address, QREF announced an impressive QR27bn in trade value for 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Qatar said,“Cityscape Qatar 2024 opened with a resounding success. Our partners have unveiled several exciting projects, making key announcements throughout the event. Cityscape has attracted visits from ministers, key media, potential buyers and both regional and international exhibitors.”

On the sidelines of Cityscape, QREF hosted a series of panel discussions. The first one entitled 'Tourism's Contributions to the Real Estate Sector' which discussed the importance of the real estate sector and its role to drive tourism to achieve National Vision 2030.

The second panel dealt with the topic 'The National Economy: Development and Investment Opportunities' highlighting Qatar's real estate market attractiveness. It discussed the national economy, development and investment opportunities emphasizing the importance of transparency and trust, ease of doing business and a sound legal environment for investors, as well as the growth of GCC economies and their positive impact on Qatar with promising trends.

The first day of Cityscape saw several announcements including United Development Company (UDC) unveiling their Smart Chatbot revolutionising visitor experience with real-time interaction powered by AI technology as well as announcing Crystal Residence, their latest development located at the center of Gewan Island. The project offers 586 luxurious and eco-friendly residential units spread across 15 buildings.

Barwa Group marked its presence at Cityscape Qatar with the unveiling of its latest residential development, Barwa Hills. The project features 57 exclusive apartments, where visitors are able to tour the development through an interactive digital viewing experience to allow potential buyers to explore their chosen unit in precise detail.

Barwa Real Estate Group signed a memorandum of cooperation with Qatar Islamic Bank to provide financial solutions to those who wish to buy residential units in the Barwa Hills project.

Cityscape Qatar is held in conjunction with the QREF, Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar. With the huge success already seen on its opening day, Cityscape Qatar promises to be a dynamic showcase of Qatar's thriving real estate landscape, bringing together key stakeholders, investors, developers, industry experts and visitors.