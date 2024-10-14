General Secretary To King Of Netherlands Meets Qatar's Envoy

General Secretary to HM the King of the Netherlands H E Eric Verwaal met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands H E Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

