Women's T20 WC: Sutherland Knew Her Plan And Executed It Beautifully, Says Mcgrath

(MENAFN- IANS) Sharjah, Oct 14 (IANS) India needed 14 runs off the final over to get a remarkable win over Australia in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, but pace all-rounder Annabel Sutherland had other ideas.

With immense control on her line and length, Annabel, who turned 23 on Saturday, picked two wickets while conceding three runs to help Australia get a nine-run win. Her overall figures of 2-22 in four overs, while hitting an unbeaten ten in the fag end of the innings, earned her praise from stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath.

"She's so composed. She knew her plan, she executed beautifully. I said to her after, 'how was your heart rate?' and she goes, 'no I was fine, I was chill as' so I think that just shows the type of maturity that Belsey has.

"She's been in those big moments and delivered for us time and time again, even at the back end with some handy runs for us. She was huge for us today and very cool under pressure," said Tahlia after the match ended.

Tahlia also had some special praise reserved for pacer Megan Schutt, who conceded just one run in the 17th over, which also saw Richa Ghosh run out by a superb direct hit from Phoebe Litchfield at short cover. "She bowled outstanding. She nailed her plan and that swung the game right back in our favour. That was a really crucial moment in the game for us."

It was a testament to Australia's professionalism that they shut out outside noise and chaos of losing captain Alyssa Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck to injuries on Friday to scrape past a spirited India and book their spot in the semi-finals.

"There's been a lot going on. Friday night, that was a tough night for us and a lot to process but in tournaments like this it's move on, you've got a job to do. We've been really trying to get around each other as a group.

"Whether it be the injured girls, the girls playing slightly different roles, and just really sticking together as a group and focusing on the job at hand. I thought we did a really good job of that and came out and played really well tonight. I'm really proud of the group," added Tahlia.

She signed off by talking about being more confident to lead Australia on the field, especially after the crowd at Sharjah was overwhelmingly in support of the Indian team. "It was very loud. We're quite used to that now whenever we play against India."

"Lots of it was about just making eye contact with bowlers and trying to get everyone to look at me because trying to tell bowlers they'll bowl the next over or move fielders, is almost impossible with that noise.

"But for us it's almost trying to ignore the crowd at times because they can make you seem like you're behind the game when you maybe might not be. They're so passionate, cheer so loud and we love it.

"But at times you can think that the game's getting away from you just with how loud the crowds cheering so it's just about staying level-headed, staying focused and getting a good read on the game."