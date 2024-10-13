4 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah called the attack near Binyamina city retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut on Thursday that killed 22 people. It later said it targeted Israel's elite Golani brigade, launching dozens of missiles to occupy Israeli air defense systems during the assault by“squadrons” of drones.

Israel's national rescue service said the attack wounded 61. With Israel's advanced air-defense systems, it's rare for so many people to be hurt by drones or missiles. Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily in the year since the war in Gaza began, and fighting has escalated.

Inside Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people including children at a school Sunday night, according to two local hospitals. The school in Nuseirat was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the war.

Meanwhile, explosions hit early Monday outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. People were carried into the hospital.

Hezbollah's deadly strike in Israel came the same day that the United States announced it would send a new air-defense system to Israel to help bolster protection against missiles, along with troops needed to operate it. An Israeli army spokesperson declined to provide a timeline.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon - both Iran-backed militant groups - and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month. Iran has said it will respond to any Israeli attack.

Netanyahu calls UN peacekeepers human shield' for Hezbollah

The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon known as UNIFIL said Israeli tanks forcibly entered the gates of one position early Sunday and destroyed the main gate, and later fired smoke rounds near peacekeepers, causing skin irritation. UNIFIL called the incident a“further flagrant violation of international law.”

International criticism is growing after Israeli forces have repeatedly fired on U.N. peacekeepers since the start of the ground operation in Lebanon. Five peacekeepers have been wounded in attacks that struck their positions, with most blamed on Israeli forces.

The military says Hezbollah operates in the peacekeepers' vicinity, without providing evidence.

Israel's military said a tank trying to evacuate wounded soldiers backed into a U.N. post Sunday while under fire. It said a smoke screen was used to provide cover.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani asserted that Israel has tried to maintain constant contact with UNIFIL, and any instance of U.N. forces being harmed will be investigated at“the highest level.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for UNIFIL to heed Israel's warnings to evacuate, accusing them of“providing a human shield” to Hezbollah.

“We regret the injury to the UNIFIL soldiers, and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injury. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone,” he said in a video addressed to the U.N. secretary-general, who has been banned from entering Israel.

Israel has long accused the United Nations of being biased against it, and relations have plunged further since the start of the war in Gaza.

Israeli strike in Lebanon destroys Ottoman-era market

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel a day after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, drawing retaliatory airstrikes. The conflict escalated in September with Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and most of his senior commanders.

Israel launched a ground operation earlier this month. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Lebanon since September, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were Hezbollah fighters. At least 58 people have been killed in rocket attacks on Israel, nearly half of them soldiers.

Israeli airstrikes overnight destroyed an Ottoman-era market in Lebanon's southern city of Nabatiyeh, killing at least one person and wounding four.

“Our livelihoods have all been leveled,” said Ahmad Fakih, whose shop was destroyed. Rescuers searched pancaked buildings as Israeli drones buzzed overhead.

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah targets, without elaborating, and said it continued to target the militants on Sunday.

Separately, the Lebanese Red Cross said paramedics were searching for casualties in a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon when a second strike left four paramedics with concussions and damaged two ambulances.

The Red Cross said the operation had been coordinated with U.N. peacekeepers, who informed the Israeli side.

Bodies rot in the streets in northern Gaza

Israel continues to strike what it says are militant targets in Gaza almost daily. The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas and other armed groups because they operate in densely populated areas.

In northern Gaza, Israeli air and ground forces have been attacking Jabaliya, where the military says militants have regrouped. Over the past year, Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to the built-up refugee camp, which dates to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, and other areas.

Israel has ordered the full evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City. An estimated 400,000 people remain in the north after a mass evacuation ordered in the war's opening weeks.

Palestinians fear Israel intends to permanently depopulate the north to establish military bases or Jewish settlements there.

The United Nations says no food has entered northern Gaza since Oct. 1 (AP)

