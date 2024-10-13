Zaporizhzhia Region Sends UAH 41.5M Worth Of Aid To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hundreds of UAVs, EW systems and other devices and equipment worth more than UAH 40 million were delivered to Ukrainian in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The aid worth UAH 41.5 million for 17 military units from the Zaporizhzhia region was delivered to our defenders last week! Hundreds of FPV drones (with additional equipment) and Mavic of various modifications, hexacopters, modern unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare equipment are already helping our military in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” the report says.

As noted, these devices remain the most relevant and necessary at the front.

“To equip command posts (both stationary and mobile), we are transferring powerful autonomous charging stations, generators, inverters, laptops, tablets, TVs, network analyzers, EW systems, remote antennas and Starlink satellite modems,” the RMA added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the invaders in the Luhansk sector use hundreds of FPV drones every day.