Iran Condemns New US Sanctions Over Missile Attacks Against Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Oct 13 (IANS) Iran's Foreign on Sunday condemned the latest US sanctions on its sector, calling them an "illegal and unjustified move" in response to Iran's missile strikes against Israel earlier this month.

In a statement, Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticised the US measures, describing them as "a form of ransom" to Israel. The sanctions, announced on Friday, target Iran's energy trade in response to its October 1 ballistic missile attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghaei defended the missile strikes as a "legal action" under international law, asserting that Iran was exercising its right to self-defence.

He accused the US of playing a "destructive and negative role" in the region, citing Washington's military support for Israel, which he said has contributed to Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The sanctions, Baghaei said, would only embolden Israel to continue "the killing of innocent people". He warned that US policies threaten both regional and global security.

Baghaei also stressed Iran's right to respond to the US sanctions, noting Washington's "addiction" to imposing pressure on the Iranian people.

On October 1, Iran launched nearly 180 missiles at strategic sites in Israel, claiming the strikes were retaliation for the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

In its Friday statement, the US Department of State said it was imposing sanctions on six entities involved in Iran's petroleum trade and had designated six vessels as blocked property.