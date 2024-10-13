Russia Breaching All Customs Of War: Ukraine On Execution Of Captured Troops
Date
10/13/2024 1:30:11 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, Oct 13 (IANS) Ukraine on Sunday alleged that the Russians are breaching all the customs of the war after Moscow executed Kyiv's soldiers, media reports said.
BBC reported that the Russians executed nine captured Ukrainian troops in the Kursk border region.
“We have also written to the United Nations and the Red Cross about these executions. Moscow is breaching all the rules and customs of war,” a Ukrainian official said.
Kyiv has deployed thousands of troops into the Russian border region since it launched its shock incursion earlier this summer.
BBC reported that a video of the Ukrainian soldiers had also gone viral in which the troops can be seen stripped to their underwear and lying face down in what appeared to be farmland in Kursk.
Ukraine has frequently accused Russia of executing captured Ukrainian troops - a war crime under the Geneva Convention.
Earlier, Ukraine alleged that Russian forces had executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the conflict.
MENAFN13102024000231011071ID1108774218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.