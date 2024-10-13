If Allowed, Will Destroy Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Within 24 Hours: Pappu Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, Bihar's Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said on Sunday that if the law allows him, he would destroy the of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withing 24 hours.

He also criticised the law and order situation of the country, particularly in Maharashtra.

“A criminal sitting in jail is challenging the and killing people and everyone is a silent spectator,” Pappu Yadav said.

He further said that Bishnoi was instrumental in the murder of Punjabi Sidhu Moose Wala and chief of Karni Sena and now he is involved in the murder of an industrialist cum politician.

“If the law allows, I will destroy the entire network of this cheap criminal Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours,” Pappu Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has openly criticised the Maharashtra government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Mumbai.

Referring to the tragic killing of Baba Siddique, a prominent leader, in Mumbai's upscale Bandra locality, Yadav questioned the governance of the NDA government in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav emphasised his personal connection with Baba Siddique, mentioning that Siddique was a native of Gopalganj, Bihar and that he had often met him during his visits to Mumbai, most recently with Siddique and his son.

Yadav expressed concerns over Siddique's killing, which he believes highlights the worsening security situation in the state under the current government.

Baba Siddique (66), with Y category security, was gunned down on Friday night in Bandra East, Mumbai. He sustained six gunshot injuries near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. Three men carried out the shooting during the Dussehra festivities.

The two suspects arrested in the murder of Baba Siddique have claimed they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, according to the source.