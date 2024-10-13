Devotees Visiting Puri Jagannath Temple Will Soon Get Free 'Mahaprasad'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (IANS) Odisha Law Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday said that the devotees coming to Jagannath temple at Puri will soon get free 'Mahaprasad' (the food offerings to the Holy triad).

Harichandan said that the is planning to start the initiative soon after the devotees' turnout declines following the end of the holy month of Karthik.

"Keeping in view the footfall of devotees per day, it is estimated that an expenditure of around Rs 14 to 15 crore will be incurred annually for this initiative (free Mahaprasad service). Following the request of the government, some of the devotees have offered their support for the initiative. I think the kind-hearted donors among the devotees should lend a helping hand for this noble cause instead of imposing the burden on the government," said Harichandan.

He also added that the state government is also planning to develop some infrastructure inside the 12th-century shrine for the smooth and hassle-free darshan of the holy triads by the devotees.

Meanwhile, the law minister informed the media persons here that the government is likely to receive the report of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey carried out inside Ratna Bhandar, treasure trove of the Jagannath Temple within a couple of days. The technical survey was carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the scientists of the CSIR-NGRI last month to determine the existence of any hidden chambers or tunnels inside the Ratna Bhandar.

"The report of the GPR survey conducted in the Ratna Bhandar has not been received yet. It is likely to be received within the next two or four days. The government will take a decision on the next course of action after getting the report," added Harichandan.

He asserted that if the report confirms the presence of any hidden tunnel or valuable ornaments inside the treasure trove, the Odisha government will take necessary steps accordingly. The Law Minister added that the ASI is ready for the reparation work of the Ratna Bhandar and will undertake the work immediately if the GPR survey report denies finding any valuables and hidden tunnels inside the treasure trove.