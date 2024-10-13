UNICEF: Ongoing Conflicts Destroy Children's Lives In Middle East
Date
10/13/2024 9:14:59 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) affirmed that the lives of children in the Middle East are being destroyed due to ongoing conflicts.
"All the parties are obligated to protect civilians, including children, humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure, including schools and health facilities," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.
"Parties must allow unfettered access to life-saving aid. These obligations are flagrantly disregarded," UNICEF Executive Director stressed.
"Children do not start wars, and they have no power to end them, yet their lives are devastated by conflict," she said.
"Tens of thousands of children have died. Thousands more are in captivity, displaced, orphaned, out of school, and suffer trauma from violence and war," Russell added, demanding to end violence against children.
MENAFN13102024000063011010ID1108774108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.