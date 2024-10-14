عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Z Security

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Z Security


10/14/2024 2:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Minister Chirag Paswan's security cover has been increased to the Z category after the Union Home Ministry green-lit the decision earlier in the year.


(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

MENAFN14102024007365015876ID1108775022


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search