Baba Siddique Murder: ₹50,000 Paid For Contract Killing, Shooters Received Pistol Few Days Ago - What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Maharashtra Baba Siddique's shooters reportedly received a pistol through a prepaid courier service. The killers were possibly paid in advance and had met in Punjab jail, reports claimed on Sunday. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra on Saturday. He later succumbed to his bullet injurie at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

| Live | Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for shooting

The police arrested two accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning. The two accused were identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

"The search for the third accused is on and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case," the police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.



Here's what we know so far

1. According to the police, the accused were in Mumbai for some time and were keeping a close eye on Siddiqui, news agency PTI reported. The police also mentioned that the accused had done recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises and were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months and were keeping an eye on him.

| Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai police lists three possible reasons for the killing

2. Police said the accused were paid in advance for this work. "They had received arms delivery a few days ago," the Mumbai Police said. Meanwhile, a police source told News 19 that the shooters received pistols throug a prepaid courier service.

The shooters reportedly opened six rounds of fire from a 9.9 mm pistol, which was recovered by police. According to reports, six bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. Three bullets struck Baba Siddique and one bullet hit a bystander standing nearby, News 18 reported.