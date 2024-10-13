GITEX Global 2024: Epson Demonstrates Commitment To META-CWA Region With Investment And Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Epson, a global leader, is set to return to GITEX Global, the region's largest exhibition, from 14-18 October 2024. Known for its Japanese philosophy of 'Sho-Sho-Sei' – or efficient, compact and precise innovation – Epson has planned several exciting displays and launches for this year's event, including a new range of efficient scanners, laser projectors for immersive experiences, home cinema projectors, and a new industrial colour label printer.

Additionally, Epson's presence will showcase traditional Japanese artwork, printed and displayed using its technology, to offer visitors a taste of Japanese culture.

Epson's new Dubai-based regional operation, which was announced on 1 October 2024, aims to capitalise on the significant potential Epson sees across the META-CWA region by fostering customer-centric growth. To support the expansion, Epson increased its investment in personnel by 45% from 2022 to 2024, with the new operation now driven by a diverse workforce of more than 320 people. The company also increased its investment in facilities by 28.6% during the same period as part of its strategy to ensure the delivery of high-quality technology solutions tailored to local demands.

As part of its expansion, Epson has also been utilising vendor partnerships to optimise operations in areas such as logistics, distribution, and other service functions. By collaborating with local vendors, the company is not only ensuring efficient operations but also contributing to the development of local ecosystems, creating a mutually beneficial relationship with key stakeholders in the region.

At GITEX Global 2024, Epson will introduce new solutions including as the ColorWorks-C8000e Label Printer designed for in-house on-demand colour label printing targeting sectors including food and beverages, healthcare, and logistics. Epson will also showcase the new Q series comprising of three high-end home laser lifestyle projectors – EH-QB1000, EH-QL3000 and EH-QL7000 – bringing an immersive quality and vibrant experience to turn any space into a cinema – perfect for watching movies, sports, or gaming.

Epson is also launching two new mini smart laser projectors, EF-21 and EF-22 , for big-screen entertainment at home or on-the-go, making affordable, big screen, immersive entertainment available anywhere. Additionally, it will introduce the WorkForce DS-900WN, a high-speed, open-platform scanner for streamlined document management, simplified digitalisation, and automated workflows.

As part of Epson commitment to provide high-quality and eco-conscious technology solutions for consumers and businesses with a visionary approach. Globally, Epson invests EUR1.14 million in research and development every day and has committed EUR770 million to switch to renewable energy sources, reduce its global emissions to meet the 1.5° IPCC warming limit, and become underground-resource-free by 2050. It is innovating its products with waste-reducing solutions, Heat-Free technologies and products designed for extended life, re-use and recycling. In 2024, Epson earned a platinum rating for sustainability from EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings, placing Epson in the top 1% of all companies and industries.

Epson is exhibiting in Hall 4, stand H4-B50, at GITEX Global, which runs from 14-18 October 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Tags#EPSON #GITEX Global 2024