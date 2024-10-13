Excessive Salt Intake: Risks And Health Impacts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Sodium chloride, commonly known as table salt, is a widely used seasoning that enhances the flavor of foods. Sodium is one of the body's essential electrolytes, playing a crucial role in processes such as digestion, muscle contraction, and even blinking.

However, sodium consumption in today's world often exceeds the body's natural requirements for many individuals. Excessive intake can lead to serious consequences, and this report highlights the potential risks associated with high salt consumption.

High salt intake is one of the major contributors to increased blood pressure. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, excessive salt consumption is recognized as a significant risk factor for these conditions.

One of the most important consequences of high salt intake is elevated blood pressure, often referred to as the“silent killer,” as its symptoms are usually not noticeable. High blood pressure is a primary factor in strokes and coronary artery diseases. Research has shown that 54% of strokes and 47% of heart diseases are linked to hypertension. Additionally, excessive salt consumption can lead to issues such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and valve problems. Reducing salt intake can positively impact cardiovascular health.

Studies indicate that consuming foods high in salt can increase the risk of stomach cancer in the population. High salt intake can damage the stomach lining, which is one way the risk of stomach cancer is heightened. Stomach cancer is the second deadliest cancer in Japan, largely due to the common consumption of salty and smoked foods.

Research has also shown that excessive salt intake leaches calcium from bones and increases its excretion through urine, leading to thinner bones. Consequently, as people age, their bones are more prone to fractures. It is now recommended to reduce salt intake to lower the risk of osteoporosis.

Moreover, high salt and sodium consumption is a global health concern.

Do you often reach for the salt shaker at the dinner table?

If your answer is yes, it's important to recognize that you may jeopardise your long-term health each time you sprinkle on extra salt. Excessive sodium intake from salt is a driving force behind dangerous health issues such as heart disease and strokes.

But what happens if we eliminate salt from our diet? Salt is a vital electrolyte for the body, ensuring it functions properly. If you reduce your salt intake, it's crucial to avoid eliminating it from your diet and be aware of how your body reacts to this sudden change.

