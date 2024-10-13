Mongolia, Turkmenistan Sign Cooperation Documents
(MENAFN- IANS) Ulan Bator, Oct 13 (IANS) Mongolia and Turkmenistan have signed several cooperation agreements, according to the Mongolian presidential office.
The agreements on air transport, road transport, veterinary and animal husbandry and agriculture, along with memorandums of understanding on culture and tourism, were signed in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Saturday, according to Xinhua news agency.
Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday for a four-day state visit.
The visit marks the first time a Mongolian president has visited Turkmenistan since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.
