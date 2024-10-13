Jungle Raj In Maharashtra: Rashid Alvi On Baba Siddique's Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) leader Rashid Alvi, expressing anguish over Baba Siddique's murder in Maharashtra, lashed out at BJP-led Mahayuti for the prevailing 'jungle raaj' in the state.

"There is jungle raj (lawlessness) in Maharashtra, and wherever BJP is in power, there is chaos," said the Congress leader.

Recounting his personal ties with Baba Siddiqui and also latter's contributions in and society as a whole, he pointed sharp questions at the Shinde government and asked, "how common citizens could feel safe when a leader with security could be brutally killed in Mumbai."

The Congress leader further mentioned a recent horrific incident in Amroha district's Rehra village, where a girl was abducted and doused in acid, questioning the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"Yogi Adityanath claims that Uttar Pradesh has the best law and order in India, yet in Amethi, four people were recently killed in their own home. Before we could even comment on that, another tragic event occurred," he said.

He claimed wherever the BJP is in power, there is no security, and law and order are non-existent. He also extended his condolences to Baba Siddique's family.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Bandra. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. Two of the assailants have been arrested.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties.

Reacting to an article written by senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Rashid Alvi acknowledged the significance of Chidambaram's views and said, "This is something that the Congress party should understand. P. Chidambaram is a senior leader, and his thoughts must also be considered by the party's leadership."