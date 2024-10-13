Snoonu’s Path to Social Responsibility: How a Tech Leader is Powering Change in Qatar

(MENAFN- Snoonu) As businesses around the world increasingly prioritise their social responsibilities, Snoonu, the leading Qatari tech startup, has been at the forefront of initiatives that reflect its dedication to giving back to society. In celebration of Qatar Social Responsibility Week, we take a closer look at the company’s efforts to drive positive change through impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Qatar Social Responsibility Week is an annual event that brings together businesses, NGOs, and individuals to showcase efforts that contribute to the well-being of society. The event aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, focusing on creating a balanced and sustainable society that nurtures human and social development alongside economic growth. In this spirit, Snoonu’s recent initiatives exemplify how technology companies can play a pivotal role in shaping a better future.

1. No Riders Under the Sun Campaign: Setting New Standards

Snoonu’s No Riders Under the Sun campaign, launched in 2021, remains one of its most influential initiatives in promoting worker safety. This campaign was designed to protect delivery riders from extreme summer heat by temporarily replacing motorbike deliveries with cars during the hottest hours. The initiative not only set a new standard for worker welfare within the company but also led to broader changes in national labour regulations in 2022, ensuring similar protections for all delivery drivers in Qatar. Recognised as the Best CSR Initiative in the Tech Sector at the 2024 Qatar CSR Summit, the campaign reflects Snoonu’s commitment to worker rights and safety.









2. Too Good To Go: Reducing Food Waste

Snoonu’s 'Too Good To Go' initiative tackles food waste by partnering with local restaurants and bakeries to sell unsold food at discounted prices. This programme reduces the environmental and social impact of food waste, while also offering cost-effective meals to customers. Through creative educational content, the campaign promotes responsible consumption, inspiring customers to find innovative ways to use leftover food, further aligning Snoonu with the global movement against food waste.

The "Too Good To Go" initiative is closely aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly under its goals related to sustainability and food security. Qatar has developed a national strategy to reduce food waste, which is a key element in achieving food security. The strategy focuses on reducing food waste throughout the supply chain, enhancing food storage and transportation, and promoting public awareness about responsible consumption.







3. Snoonu Green Heroes: Recycling Education and Advocacy

At the core of Snoonu’s sustainability efforts is the Snoonu Green Heroes initiative, where the company has focused on educating delivery riders about the importance of recycling and sustainability. Through training sessions at Green Island, riders learn practical recycling practices, empowering them to become ambassadors for environmental responsibility in their daily roles. This initiative supports Qatar’s long-term environmental goals, creating a workforce engaged in sustainability efforts at every level.















4. Snoosend Green Island Initiative: Making Recycling Accessible

Snoonu’s collaboration with Green Island has extended to the Snoosend Green Island initiative, which helps simplify recycling for customers across Qatar. Through the Snoonu app, residents can schedule the pickup of recyclable materials, such as paper, plastics, glass, and e-waste, which are then delivered to Green Island for processing. By providing this service, Snoonu promotes responsible recycling behaviour and contributes to the development of a greener, more sustainable Qatar.



5. Homegrown Initiative: Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

Snoonu’s Homegrown initiative offers a platform for local entrepreneurs to sell their products through the Snoonu app. This initiative supports Qatar’s vision of economic self-sufficiency by promoting locally made products and encouraging the growth of small businesses. It is an important component of Snoonu’s commitment to empowering local talent and fostering economic development at the grassroots level.





6. Gazan Origins: Empowering Palestinian Women

Snoonu has partnered with Education Above All Foundation and United Village Food to launch the Gazan Origins campaign. This programme supports displaced Gazan women, providing them with a platform to sell traditional Palestinian dishes. One of the standout success stories is Rawan, a Gazan woman who lost her leg after her home was bombed, yet found a way to support her family by baking and selling Ka'ak. With Snoonu’s platform and a partnership with Al Abed Roastery, her baked goods are now available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to Rawan and her family. This initiative reflects Snoonu’s dedication to empowering vulnerable communities while preserving cultural traditions.





7. 2 Riyal Donation Option: Small Contributions, Big Impact

Snoonu’s 2 riyal donation option, in partnership with Education Above All (EAA), allows customers to easily contribute to educational projects with each purchase. This nominal donation amount was strategically set to encourage frequent contributions, playing on the psychology of micro-donations. Small yet consistent contributions can create a significant impact, and this initiative makes it easy for customers to give back to society with every order.





MENAFN13102024005851013992ID1108773715