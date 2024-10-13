Türkiye’s main stock index closes Friday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock closed at 8,876.22 points, reflecting a decrease of 0.98 percent from its previous closing value. This decline in the BIST 100 index resulted in a drop of 87.88 points compared to Thursday’s close. Throughout the trading day, the index experienced fluctuations, with its lowest point recorded at 8,836.95 and its highest reaching 9,080.68. This variability highlights the ongoing volatility in the Turkish stock market.



At the conclusion of the trading session, the performance of various indexes showed a mixed result, with 20 indexes experiencing an increase in value while 80 others declined. This disparity in performance indicates a challenging environment for investors as they navigate through differing trends across the market sectors. The overall trading activity remained robust, with a total transaction volume reaching 73 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.12 billion, underscoring continued investor engagement.



The market's overall capitalization was valued at 7.7 trillion liras, or about USD226.5 billion, reflecting the substantial scale of the Turkish stock market despite the day's downturn. Such figures point to the significance of the stock index within the broader economic landscape of Türkiye. The fluctuating values of various assets are critical for investors as they consider their strategies moving forward.



In the currency exchange market, the USD/TRY rate stood at 34.2815 as of 6:45 p.m. (1645 GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 37.5310. Additionally, the GBP/TRY rate was observed at 44.8390. In terms of commodities, the price of one ounce of gold reached USD2,658.35, indicating stability amid market fluctuations, while the price of Brent crude oil hovered around USD78.6 per barrel. These rates and prices are essential indicators of the economic environment, influencing investment decisions and market sentiment.

