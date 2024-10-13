Shipping traffic via Turkey's Bosphorus Strait resumes navigation on Saturday

(MENAFN) Shipping traffic through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is anticipated to resume at 14:20 GMT on Saturday after experiencing a temporary halt due to a cargo ship's engine failure. The incident occurred while the ship was traveling southward through the strait, a critical waterway that passes through Istanbul and is vital for international maritime trade. Shipping agency Tribeca confirmed the expected timeline for resumption, reassuring stakeholders about the return to normal operations.



Tribeca had previously reported that the cargo ship, named B Line and flying the Panama flag, suffered a breakdown of its engine near the Kanlica area of the strait. This malfunction raised concerns about maritime safety and prompted immediate interventions from local authorities to mitigate the impact on shipping schedules. The Bosphorus Strait is one of the busiest maritime routes in the world, and disruptions can significantly affect global supply chains.



In response to the engine failure, an auxiliary vessel was promptly dispatched to the site of the incident to assist the stranded cargo ship. The support vessel is equipped to help with repairs and ensure the ship's safe navigation back to operational status. Authorities are keen to address any lingering issues swiftly, as the strait plays a crucial role in facilitating trade and commerce for both Turkey and international markets.



The resumption of shipping traffic is critical for maintaining the flow of goods, particularly in a region that heavily relies on the Bosphorus Strait for the passage of oil, natural gas, and various commodities. Maritime authorities are working diligently to ensure that all safety protocols are followed and that operations can resume without further complications, thereby allowing for a smooth continuation of maritime traffic in this strategically important waterway.

